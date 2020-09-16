You have an opportunity to influence law enforcement policy in Bend. How can it be more responsive? More accountable? Better?
The city is looking for ideas in an online survey.
The city wants to know people’s experiences and asks a series of open-ended questions.
The survey will close at 5 p.m. on Sept. 25. So head on over to www.bendoregon.gov/community-input and have your say.
