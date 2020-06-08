The Oregon Health Authority announced on Sunday the highest daily COVID-19 case count since the pandemic began. That alone doesn’t mean Oregon needs to bring back the clampdown on gatherings and businesses.
More testing means more positive tests. More contact tracing means better monitoring of the spread.
As restrictions are eased, it’s to be expected that there will be some outbreaks. The restrictions were never designed to stop the spread of the virus. And easing the restrictions doesn’t mean the risks are gone. “Although the number is high today, the overall rate of infection in Oregon remains among the lowest in the United States,” the Oregon Health Authority said in a statement.
Reopening is a precarious balancing act. Gov. Kate Brown has emphasized that the state’s reopening plan is based on input from public health officials. And it is.
But the Portland Tribune reported that state health officials wanted Brown to further delay any reopening in the state to later in May or June 1. Brown chose May 15. That was within the range of dates proposed by health officials. It was near the beginning, rather than near the end.
Public health officials don’t want the economy to slump or more Oregonians to be out of work. But they advocate firmly from the position of public health. The choices Gov. Brown has to make are not lives or the economy. It’s lives and the economy.
So despite the easing of restrictions, it’s not over. Yes, start living a life that’s more normal. Help local businesses get going again. Maintain distancing. Wear a face covering. Wash your hands.
