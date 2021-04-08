The incoming superintendent for Bend-La Pine Schools, Steve Cook, has a podcast: The Sup is on.
Clever title.
He’s the superintendent of the Coeur d‘Alene Public Schools in Northern Idaho. We listened to some snippets of several and found one intriguing from 2020 on drawing new boundaries for the district about magnet schools. The Bend district and Bend parents have faced similar concerns about the challenge of finding the right balance for who can attend. Should students who live near get a better chance? How about students with a sibling already in the school? What sort of disparities does the selection process create or reinforce?
Cook’s approach in these podcasts is to share information. He isn’t spouting off his opinions. He takes on a topic that he knows will be important to the community — or should be — and tries to create more understanding by interviewing teachers and staff members.
We don’t know if he will be able to continue it here. But it is a good signal that he is willing to go above and beyond to ensure parents and community members know what’s going on in the school district.
