Since 1977, there has been an Office of Corrections Ombudsman whose responsibility it was to review medical grievances in Oregon’s prisons and investigate complaints.
The funding for that position has come and gone. For instance, it was restored in 2021 and then not included in the next budget. Making that position more permanent is just one change that may be coming.
The Oregon Department of Corrections is responsible for the medical care of more than 12,000 inmates at the state’s dozen prisons. Those inmates tend to be sicker than other Oregonians and have higher rates of mental health issues and of substance abuse.
The Legislature directed a state committee to look at what the state does and make recommendations for improvement. The committee has already written up a draft.
It seems likely to push for more use of electronic health records, more use of telemedicine, better review of inmate grievances and getting an ombudsman.
Another recommendation may be critical to ensure health care in Oregon’s prisons improves. The suggestion is that the Department of Corrections implement metrics for analyzing its performance in inmate health and publicly report them. That is certainly one we would like to see.
And if this is a report of recommendations to the Legislature, the draft report should — we would think — provide information about estimated costs of the changes.
