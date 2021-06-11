When Deschutes County’s new digital radio system for emergency responders launched in 2017, it had problems.
There’s no need to recite the troubled past in detail. County commissioners and county 911 worked hard to correct it. Just a taste, though, for perspective: It got so bad that Bend police officers filed a workplace complaint with the state that the flawed system was endangering their safety.
Those days have passed. The system works. That doesn’t mean that it is without its warts. It also must be able to handle future needs.
Well, improvements are in the works.
A consultant for Deschutes County 911 issued a report earlier this year outlining problem areas and solutions. In Bend, for instance, there are still some issues when communicating inside large buildings. The report says there are problems with signals around Awbrey Glen Golf Club. Bend’s coverage in the southeast part of the city could use improvement. Redmond also has problems with coverage in large buildings. And Redmond is primarily covered by only one tower site at Cline Butte. Redmond could use more redundancy in case there is ever a problem with that tower. There are some other issues, as well.
Three bits of good news: There’s a plan to fix those problems and more. It’s already part of the planned county budget for 2022. And your taxes for 911 services in Deschutes County won’t go up to pay for them but will stay the same.
The potential improvements include building an additional radio tower at Long Butte, which is between Bend and Redmond. That will help cover Redmond and should improve coverage around Awbrey Glen Golf Club in Bend. That has an estimated cost of $716,000.
There’s a great deal more detail in the consultant report. We had to ask for the report to get it. No big deal. Deschutes County 911 promptly emailed it over. At 911, they do know how to act fast.
Maybe not many are as interested as we are in the county radio system. But we think it would be a better general practice for government agencies to post such reports on their websites. The report is as detailed an update there is on a critical government system, a system with a regrettable history and a system that has already cost taxpayers more than $5 million. Seems like it’s worth making that information easily available for everyone.
