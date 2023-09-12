Tesla charging station in Bend

A Tesla charging station in Bend. 

 Richard Coe/The Bulletin file

Most of us don’t have an advance team on a road trip or a Secret Service escort. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm did.

When she went on an electric vehicle road trip from Charlotte, North Carolina, to Memphis, Tennessee, the police got called in. An Energy Department staffer parked a nonelectric vehicle in an electric vehicle charging spot to hold the charger for one of the caravan’s electric vehicles.

