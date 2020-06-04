Oregon had an 80% high school graduation rate in 2019. That was the highest it has been in 10 years. In Central Oregon, most high schools held pretty steady near their rates from the previous year. La Pine and Redmond high schools were the only ones not to surpass the state rate.
It was reason to celebrate — a bit. But what about the other 20%? Why is Oregon near the bottom of the nation’s graduation rates, instead of the top?
Maybe schools need to double down on what they know works. Maybe they also need fresh strategies.
Bend La-Pine School s recently proposed a fresh strategy to Deschutes County commissioners. Commissioners shot it down. It didn’t even get a motion in the county’s budget committee.
Was that the right decision? Based on the information the commissioners had to work with, it was an understandable choice. But the district’s idea has merit and it floundered for the wrong reason.
First, look at some of the statistics provided by the district:
“Deschutes County has one of the highest rates of youth suicides in the state of Oregon.
One in four, 8th and 11th grade students in Deschutes County report feeling so sad or hopeless almost every day for two weeks or more in a row that they stopped doing some usual activities.
Deschutes County substance use rates are historically higher than state averages and Oregon tends to be higher than the national average.
While there has been a decline in the use of cigarettes and other tobacco products among Deschutes County 11th graders, an increase in the use of marijuana vaping has spiked (10.3% in 2017 to 43.3% in 2019, a 320% increase).”
And there are more facts like that. If the district wants to meet graduation goals, if it wants more students to succeed, it needs to drive those statistics down. It won’t be able to stop them altogether. It could do a better job of prevention.
The district’s proposal was to put a trained public health prevention specialist in each high school. It would be a three-year pilot project. It was developed working with Deschutes County Health Services. Over those three years, the district might be able to demonstrate that it could make a meaningful difference worth the expense.
The plan was the district would pay half the costs. It asked the county to pay the other half. The cost to the county would start at $170,000 and ramp up to $270,000 by the third year, according to the district.
Commissioners did not flat-out reject the idea. But they needed more information to make a decision. Commissioner Patti Adair spoke at a Friday budget meeting in favor of the county making the commitment, troubled in part by poor graduation rates and drugs in the schools. Commissioner Tony DeBone said he spoke with the principal at La Pine High School about the idea and he believes more resources would help. Commissioner Phil Henderson had questions about funding and nobody at the meeting really knew the answers. Other members of the budget committee wondered why these people should be county employees. There was also somewhat odd speculation at the meeting that the district would be better off advertising on Facebook to get its message to teens.
If you want to sell an idea, it’s a good idea to have a salesman. The district’s strategy didn’t have one. Nobody was there to make the case for the program. District officials couldn’t make one discussion of the idea that conflicted with the district’s own budget hearings. The district told us it was not even notified the matter was also going to be discussed on Friday.
Maybe, salesman or not, the county wouldn’t subsidize an unproven program with budget uncertainty driven by the pandemic. But if the district wants the funding and commissioners want to give the idea fair consideration, they both need to do a better job of communicating.
