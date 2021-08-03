The disagreement between Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel and Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz can get people buzzing.
Do they have a rift? Can they work together? Are law enforcement and justice going to be undermined in Bend?
“It isn’t good for anyone in our city that the two top law enforcement officers have this huge disconnect,” Megan Perkins, a Bend city councilor wrote in an email.
Hummel and Krantz disagree on how the police should act in certain situations. Bulletin reporter Garrett Andrews detailed how Hummel does not believe the Bend Police Department has been appropriate in policing members of the Central Oregon Peacekeepers. That followed an Oregon Public Broadcasting report on a memo Hummel wrote criticizing the tactics used by police when the homeless camp was cleared on Emerson Street on June 23. A houseless man was tackled and arrested by police when he was trying to get to a port-a-potty after police told him he could not go there. Police also ran license plates of cars at the location and checked if activists at the clean up have criminal records. “This is the kind of conduct that should never happen in American law enforcement,” Hummel wrote.
“The Peacekeepers have never been violent. Why are we spending time on surveilling people who have never been violent?” Hummel said, as was reported in The Bulletin. “I’ve tried to figure out why that is, and to me it’s pretty obvious: it’s because the Peacekeepers yell insults at the police officers.”
Krantz and Bend City Manager Eric King responded with a letter. “We disagree with the district attorney’s characterization of the Bend Police Department’s actions and especially his opinions on the department’s motivations regarding this event,” the letter said.
We can’t say we know for sure who is right. Could the police have let the man use the bathroom or found a way to defuse the situation? We were not there, but it would seem so. Could the man who was arrested have done something else? We were not there, but it would seem so. Could it be smart for police to check out the backgrounds of people and license plates of cars near an unfolding, uncertain situation? Also yes, but that could be abused.
Is the community in trouble because Hummel and Krantz disagree? We asked them. They said no.
“Mike and I agree on most things, and disagree on one thing,” Hummel told us in an email. “When we disagree, we tell one another that we disagree and we tell one another why we disagree. I have no problem working with Mike on the things we agree on, and I have no problem talking frankly with him when we disagree.”
Krantz saw Hummel’s response before he replied and wrote: “I agree with DA Hummel’s assessment. I have been in this business for 28 years; the one thing I have learned, if nothing else, is that everyone does not always agree on the paths forward all the time. Honest discussions and active listening while remaining humble and seeking alignment are the keys to collaboration.”
They are both professionals, though Perkins is right. Their disagreements are going to challenge the way policing and justice is done in Bend.
When Hummel was running for district attorney in 2014, he noted there can be issues when a district attorney’s office exercises its discretion to not charge people arrested or cited by the police at a high rate. It might mean people are allowed to go free who shouldn’t or the district attorney is not working with law enforcement to help them sync their police work with the district attorney’s charging philosophy. We don’t believe the Hummel/Kranz relationship has deteriorated that badly. What are they and other community leaders going to do to ensure it doesn’t?
