Bend is developing a camping ordinance that regulates where, when and how people can camp on public property. Figuring out how that ordinance would be enforced will be just as important as what the ordinance says.
The city doesn’t have a camping ordinance now. It does have some restrictions. The city can remove camps for carefully outlined and documented health and safety reasons. And if you are wondering, Bend can’t likely ban camping outright because of court rulings. It can, though, set some reasonable restrictions.
A city ordinance might say something such as camping is not allowed from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., not within a certain distance of an existing shelter, no fires and that a camp could not be over a certain size. That may or may not be the kind of thing Bend does. It’s just to give you an idea of the kinds of things the city believes it would be legal to do — under court rulings and a state law.
Think about what happens under that imaginary ordinance. Who would provide enforcement? The police? Is that the best solution? Don’t they have enough to do? Do they have the right training?
Wouldn’t enforcement be better if it was the role of some sort of homeless outreach team? But who pays for them? What sort of training do they have? Would they need to be available 24/7? How many would Bend need? How much could Bend partner with the county?
Things only get more complicated. A requirement for enforcement of a camping ordinance can mean making a determination if a shelter bed is available. That can be tricky. The police or homeless outreach team could have to make an individualized assessment on the spot if a person meets the criteria for a particular shelter. It could require several phone calls. Some shelters are low-barrier and will accept almost anyone. Others have restrictions. How would people and their belongings be transported? What about pets?
The goal of the camping ordinance is to give the community more certainty about what is and is not allowed in Bend. There also needs to be certainty about the plan to enforce it.
