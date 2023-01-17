Oregon will need about 443,000 homes over the next 20 years to keep up with demand.
In the next 10 years, to keep up with demand and fill the current shortfall, it will need about 360,000 homes. But do you know how many homes Oregon built in the last five years? On average, 20,000 units a year.
Housing production in Oregon is going to have to nearly double. And Gov. Tina Kotek, with one of her first actions as governor, declared the annual target for housing in Oregon is 36,000 a year.
So how does Oregon make that happen?
Some hints may be in a report prepared for the Legislature and completed last month. It’s the legislative recommendations that come with what’s called the Oregon Housing Needs Analysis. Brian Rankin, a planner with the city of Bend, and Peter Gutowsky, a planner with Deschutes County, both worked on it, as well as many others from different perspectives from across the state.
Let’s look at what it says, because we fully expect the Legislature is going to be turning some of its ideas into state programs. When legislators talk about housing fixes, they almost always refer to the housing needs analysis. They are already looking at ways to embed evolving housing strategy around continual updates to an “Oregon Housing Needs Analysis.”
A quick overview of some of its highlights:
Set targets. Kotek has already done that.
Streamline the expansion of urban growth boundaries, “where capacity is limiting production.” The problem with that one, of course, is that there will be pointed debate about making that call.
Make the money available to enable housing production. It’s generally harder to make housing pencil out the more affordable it is. It doesn’t have to be that way. It is that way. If the debate over urban growth boundaries would not be contentious enough, think about the debate over just how much the state can and should invest in housing alongside all its other priorities.
Ensure the housing is available to all, and available fairly to all.
Kotek in her executive order points out that about half the housing Oregon will need to be affordable for people who make less than 80% of area median income. In Bend in 2022, that was $57,550 for two people. Housing for people making that much is what’s officially called affordable housing. A public subsidy is usually required to make it pencil.
There is also need, though, for what is called workforce housing, people making between 80% and 120% of area median income. And it can actually be more challenging to find financing available for that housing because of existing policies. Just ask Kôr Community Land Trust, a builder of affordable housing in Bend.
Kotek said she plans on bringing comprehensive proposals to the Legislature. Just how much flexibility should there be on urban growth boundaries? Just how much money should the state invest?
If you have input, you can contact the governor’s office at tinyurl.com/EmailKotek.
