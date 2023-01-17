Housing
Oregon will need about 443,000 homes over the next 20 years to keep up with demand.

In the next 10 years, to keep up with demand and fill the current shortfall, it will need about 360,000 homes. But do you know how many homes Oregon built in the last five years? On average, 20,000 units a year.

