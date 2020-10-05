The proposed ordinance for Bend’s new Human Rights and Equity Commission matches the goal of creating a voice to improve diversity, equity and inclusion in Bend. But there is also some mystery about how the commission will operate.
The ordinance clearly states the commission’s job would be to look at city goals and policies through the lens of diversity, equity and inclusion. It’s to make recommendations to increase engagement and diversity. And it’s to create a plan and work with the community to achieve it. Those are all good things.
The commission would also provide a place for people with complaints of discrimination to go to that does not involve the state Bureau of Labor and Industries or court. The ordinance gives the commission the power to listen to complaints and seek nonpunitive resolutions. More specifically, the commission can connect people with resources but does “not have authority to compel participation, require specific actions, or impose economic sanctions or other penalties.”
That’s where some mystery comes in.
The commission would be a public body, subject to Oregon’s open meetings laws. Still, it’s unclear from the ordinance how much of discussions about complaints of discrimination will be in public and how much will be behind closed doors. The ordinance doesn’t specify. In fact, until the commission sets up bylaws and procedures, we won’t know the complaint process will work.
When we asked city staff about this, they pointed out that there is no exemption under the law for the entire complaint process to be in executive session.
It is possible, though, that complainant information could be kept secret. The city already keeps code enforcement complainant information confidential and a state law allows some bias incidents to be reported anonymously. That confidentiality can provide complainants with important protection. But when commissioners are trying to protect the identity of complainants, it could make it more challenging to get specific about the commission’s work or conduct discussion of complaints in an open meeting. That, in turn, could make it more difficult for the public to evaluate the commission.
The Human Rights and Equity Commission ordinance — scheduled for discussion by councilors on Wednesday — has the potential to be an asset for Bend. The council should be clear how it intends the commission to operate.
