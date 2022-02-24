ukraine-families

Hundreds of people take shelter inside a metro station as explosions are heard in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 24. Washington Post photo by Salwan Georges

Anguish and fierce dismay swept over many when they heard Russia invaded Ukraine. So many lives will be ended, so much potential will be shattered.

Vladimir Putin most surely doesn’t read The Bulletin or would not care what we have to say. Let’s hope, at least, he finds his brutal aggression very disappointing.

We did wonder how people here might be able to help the people of Ukraine. Aid organizations will try to operate in the country and aid refugees. Here are a few that we know have operated there.

The International Red Cross. www.icrc.org

Doctors without Borders. www.doctorswithoutborders.org

There are many others we were not familiar with. The Los Angeles Times recommended the following.

Revived Soldiers Ukraine is a U.S. nonprofit. It provides money for field and army hospitals in Ukraine. rsukraine.org

Nova Ukraine is a U.S. nonprofit that delivers aid packages to Ukraine. novaukraine.org

Hromda is a U.S. nonprofit that runs a foundation, Anhelyk, for the children of parents who died fighting in Eastern Ukraine. hromada.us/anhelyk/

You can also write Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Rep. Cliff Bentz and tell them what you think.

wyden.senate.gov/contact

merkley.senate.gov/contact

bentz.house.gov/contact

Taking the time to write can have influence. Donating money can make a difference, perhaps small, but a difference.

