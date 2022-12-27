The Bend City Council

The Bend City Council.

 City of Bend

The Bend City Council will soon be filling a vacancy when Councilor Melanie Kebler becomes Mayor Melanie Kebler.

The council plans to declare a vacancy on Jan. 4. The person picked to fill the position will serve out about two years of her seat, until December 2024. That’s two years of an unelected person making decisions for Bend.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.