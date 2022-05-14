It’s not only who Bend City Councilors pick to fill the spot for mayor left by Sally Russell’s planned resignation. It’s also how they do it.
Any formal selection for a replacement will be made in public during a public meeting. Those are the rules. And the last time councilors had a big vacancy to fill, the applications and the interviews with candidates were public. But it’s what went on behind the scenes that raised questions and may again this time around.
Remember when voters elected Sally Russell as mayor? Councilors needed to fill her position on council. Under Bend’s rules, there’s no public vote on filling an immediate vacancy. Councilors get to decide who will fill the spot.
Back then, the public blitzed councilors with phone calls, emails and text messages. There was plenty back and forth between councilors, too, outside of public meetings. Much of that really didn’t become clear until after the appointment was made.
Many of the emails councilors received then were in support of Kerani Mitchell, a woman of color and a renter at that time. Members of the business community weighed in for Chris Piper, a local businessman.
Councilors picked Piper. He was, in our opinion, a good councilor in the end. Russell cast an important vote for him.
The Bulletin then made a records request for emails and text messages connected to Piper’s selection. Some people pushed for Mitchell. Others for Piper.
One exchange that was singled out were text messages between Russell and a representative of the Central Oregon Builders Association strategizing behind the scenes. It was not all that different from what can happen in Salem or Washington, D.C. Politicians do talk politics with people. And many seek to influence them.
Some people felt the fix was in. There was even a protest outside City Hall when Piper was sworn in.
No matter who councilors pick now for mayor, it’s going to matter. If councilors pick Melanie Kebler, she is running for mayor. It would enable her to run as mayor for mayor. Members of the Council have already endorsed her. And she happens to be running for mayor against — Chris Piper.
Does that mean it would be wrong to pick her? On some level, people may argue it would give her an unfair advantage. But if that’s who councilors want, that’s who they should pick. She would do a good job.
Voters can factor a councilor’s choice in any future vote to re-elect that councilor.
The problem is it is a political appointment for a critical elected position. The public may well feel excluded.
The public should be able to see the debates councilors are having about who should fill this position. Councilors should pledge that any debate and lobbying of each other will be done in public meetings, not in text messages or conversations behind the scenes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.