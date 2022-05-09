People fight about what should be taught in schools — even how a subject should be taught.
What kind of math? What history? Should cursive be taught? What should students be taught about sex?
And then there’s teaching about bias.
The Bend La Pine School Board is scheduled Tuesday to get a presentation about a district lesson about inclusion. Board members were provided with a sample letter letting parents know: “Within the next week, your student will receive a lesson on bias: what is bias and how does it impact us all; how do we interrupt bias when we see, hear, or experience it; and how do we report incidents of bias or hate that have caused harm to ourselves or others in our school community?”
The bias lesson is apparently optional. “It is important that our whole learning community shares common language, knowledge, and the skills necessary to meet our expectations for safe, inclusive, and welcoming learning environments,” the sample letter reads. “If you would prefer your child participate in a study period instead, please let me know.”
There’s a plan for grades K-3 that features a video from Sesame Street with Elmo talking with a boy and his dad about race. It uses the beauty of multicolored leaves on a tree in fall as a metaphor. One of the videos for the lessons in the upper grades features students talking about incidents where they were stereotyped and treated for being different. A second discusses “microaggressions” such as students hearing: “you are so pretty for a Black girl” or “oh you have a Jew nose.” The students in the video say because the statements are relatively small — “micro” — they are told they should not be upset about them. But they add up and can hurt just the same.
Some people may argue this doesn’t need to be taught in schools. Some may label this as an incorporation of critical race theory in the classroom. To us, it seems more like an important lesson in diversity and how we all should treat others. Children aren’t too young to talk about bias and racism. Certainly many parents will be curious about what their children are being taught about bias and how.
