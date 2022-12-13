Illegal grow

This shows an illegal marijuana grow near Bend.

 Central Oregon Drug Enforcement

What’s been fascinating to watch since Oregon legalized pot is how many people create illegal grows.

The grows have often been connected to illegal human trafficking and illegal use of well water. For instance, at one operation discovered this year near Bend, Mexican-national laborers were trafficked into the United States, promised $20 per day to tend the sites and compelled to live in squalor. That’s from the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force. And there are many more examples. In fact the police in Oregon have seized 105 tons of illegally grown marijuana this year, OPB reported.

