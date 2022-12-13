What’s been fascinating to watch since Oregon legalized pot is how many people create illegal grows.
The grows have often been connected to illegal human trafficking and illegal use of well water. For instance, at one operation discovered this year near Bend, Mexican-national laborers were trafficked into the United States, promised $20 per day to tend the sites and compelled to live in squalor. That’s from the Oregon-Idaho High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force. And there are many more examples. In fact the police in Oregon have seized 105 tons of illegally grown marijuana this year, OPB reported.
It looks like the Legislature may take action to fight the problem. A draft bill prepared for the next legislative session would require the owner of a property to be required to clean up the equipment and waste from an illegal grow themselves. It also clearly prohibits use of water to grow illegal pot and allows punishment of up to a maximum of 364 days’ imprisonment, $6,250 fine, or both. The draft takes another step and increases the possible imprisonment and fines for possession and manufacture of large quantities of marijuana, such as more than 100 plants, to 10 years and $250,000 or both.
That possible bill won’t stop grows, of course. It would punish people after they have created them. Do you think it is the right approach? Or should the state focus more on putting more funding in the hands of law enforcement to help them investigate and interdict grows?
Anthony Johnson, the chief petitioner for the legalization effort in Oregon, Ballot Measure 91, told OPB he wants Oregon to take action against illegal grows. But he also thinks the problem won’t improve unless the federal government legalizes marijuana. Even then, we’d imagine there will still be illegal grows. And we have to wonder if the next challenge for law enforcement will be illegal grows of psilocybin.
