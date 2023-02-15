The Oregon Health Authority wants a health system that does not disadvantage people from getting health care. Not because of race. Not because of language. Not because of income. Not for any reason.
And this week it is looking at how Oregon could improve in particular for the people who get Medicaid. It’s done research on what other states do.
States require reporting. They use benchmarks to highlight disparities. They track data and stratify it by various groups, such as by race and geography and language. Some provide incentives for improvement.
Oregon does a lot of what other states do. But it doesn’t go as far as some other states. For instance, it does not stratify data by disability, age or gender. Some incentives Oregon had during the height of the pandemic expired.
Should Oregon do more? What should Oregon do?
A state committee is going to be meeting Friday to talk about this. To find out more and even join in, you can check out this website: tinyurl.com/ORhealthequity.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The forest road to the Phil’s Trail parking lot off Skyliners Road is accessible year-round. A gate near the parking lot is locked from Dec. 1 to Mar. 31 each year to protect deer and elk winter range. Some want the gate locked to prevent people from camping on the forest land. Closure of the road year-round would require a new environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.