A disabled woman was taken to the hospital in Pendleton at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. She was having trouble breathing. She was denied access to a ventilator.

A ventilator was available. A doctor wanted her to sign a form permitting the hospital to refuse her care because she had “a low quality of life,” according to NPR.

