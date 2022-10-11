It’s not a secret that people of color in Oregon don’t own homes at the same rate as people who are white.
A state committee is proposing a series of changes to the Legislature to try to reduce any racial barriers. Their recommendations are just about finalized.
Some of the barriers the proposals are trying to overcome are new. Some are old. A newer one is that more homes in Oregon are being bought and sold by investors. In 2021 it was about 20% of home sales in the state, which was an increase from 2020. For people struggling to buy a home, it’s going to be hard to compete with investor money. Another challenge is that most tribal housing organizations don’t have dedicated homeownership staff. There can be a lack of assistance to find what programs are available to help.
The report says the Legislature should:
Add $35 million to money to support individual development accounts that can help people save for a home. To pay for it, the committee wants the Legislature to eliminate the mortgage interest deduction for second homes.
Give $10 million to down payment assistance specifically to “culturally responsive and tribal organizations.”
And perhaps the biggest single spending would be through an initiative to allocate $100 million to directly subsidize the development of 500 homes.
