Deschutes County commissioners may get as much as $38 million in federal relief money to spend — the first $19 million by May 11 and the second half coming later in the month.
How should they spend it?
They can’t spend it on whatever they want. The initial federal guidelines allow spending on:
- Responding to the public health challenges of the pandemic.
- Funding government services that may have been reduced by the pandemic.
- Spending on water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.
- Giving premium pay to county employees providing essential work during the pandemic or providing grants to employers whose employers provide essential work during the pandemic.
More guidelines on the spending may come. But the commissioners will surely listen to your ideas. It’s on the agenda for Wednesday’s meeting. You can email them at board@deschutes.org or call and leave a voicemail at (541) 385-1734.
