Let’s spend $14 million.
Let’s decide how best to spend that money to improve Bend.
Let’s look at what the community needs and pick the places where it can have a real impact.
The city will receive more than $14 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act. It got half of it Monday. The other half will come in May 2022. It has until 2024 to decide how to spend it.
This is too much money to decide how to spend without much more public input. A subcommittee of Bend city councilors met Monday to talk about where they would like to spend the money. There was a place for public comment on the agenda. But no member of the public spoke up. It was only city staff and councilors speaking their minds.
The recording of the meeting is available at tinyurl.com/BendARPA.
The initial proposal from city staff would be to take about 10% of the money, $1.4 million, and spend it more swiftly. They called it a quick strike. The idea was to spend some of that to help the homeless, some on workforce development and some on child care. There were not many details beyond that.
Councilors will make the final decisions. And we heard at least two themes in what councilors on the subcommittee said. 1) The big one was that councilors want to focus the money on affordable housing and helping the homeless. They believed that should be the priority, though they seemed supportive of smaller allocations in other areas. 2) Councilor Anthony Broadman also said that he wanted flexibility. If the city identified a worthy cause, he would be ready to spend $7 million now and not wait.
The city is somewhat limited in what it can spend the money on. Public health measures related to the pandemic are OK. As are things that help families that were hard hit by the pandemic, help impacted businesses, covering losses in public sector revenue, paying for water, sewer and broadband infrastructure and some more. That covers a lot. State Sen. Tim Knopp, R-Bend, and state Rep. Jason Kropf, D-Bend, have already said they would like to use their shares of this federal funding to put $2 million toward traffic safety in midtown Bend and $2 million toward a low-barrier homeless shelter. Deschutes County will also receive some $40 million, and there is other state money. It’s not clear where that money will go. City staff said they will try to coordinate their efforts with the county and state.
The city hopes to have the first decision about how to spend some of the money before councilors in July. There will be more meetings. There will be input from other city committees on affordable housing, business development and the city’s Human Rights and Equity Commission.
It’s a reasonable plan. Councilors are elected to represent Bend. And these city committees are made up of a good cross-section of the public to provide input. But we hope the city will do more to invite public input and inform the public about what its plans are. The presentation that was given about the city’s plans was not up on the city’s subcommittee website before the meeting, though it may not have been completed much in advance. It still isn’t up there now. People can’t provide input on the plan for spending if the city doesn’t make it easy to know what the city is planning. And on $14 million, we’re sure the public has some ideas.
