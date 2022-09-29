Schools are swimming in metrics. There are student test scores. There are absenteeism rates and suspension rates.
There’s the percentage of 9th graders on track with credits to reach graduation, rates at which students meet admission requirements for getting into Oregon colleges, rates at which students go on and get into college.
The board of the Bend-La Pine Schools have been going through an exercise to pick what metrics the district is going to use. What we also found interesting is what the district might not use.
This new look at metrics by the district is kind of a reset point after the pandemic closures. What the district chooses is a statement about what it values. It also must ensure that a metric picked truly creates better understanding of what is happening in the schools. And there will always be school watchers looking for signs that the district might be dumbing down or lowering its standards.
You might want to take a look at the book “The Tyranny of Metrics.” The district suggested a snippet of the book as reading before board members began their discussion Tuesday about metrics.
The book does not say metrics are evil. It does not say that metrics should not be used. “The problem is not measurement, but excessive measurement and inappropriate measurement – not metrics, but metric fixation,” it says.
If people know what they are scored on, people do modify their behavior to get better scores. Their performance can shift from doing their job to doing whatever drives the metrics in the right direction. Just one example, several studies have looked at systems that rate surgeons based on their surgery success rates. It can reduce the difficult cases they attempt.
Basically in Bend, the district has considered a variety of measurements to try to measure student academic performance at various levels, including statewide test scores and many other measures.
What was intriguing to us is also what district staff argued should not be used. There were three that were scratched off.
One was the percentage of students who enroll in two-year or four-year college or university. Dave VanLoo, the director of school improvement for the district, pointed out that getting to college is not enough. Students should graduate – getting a diploma is the thing that can make a real difference in job opportunities.
The district also scratched off the chronic absenteeism rate and the suspension rate for the schools. Do they truly reflect what district staff can do? Or is it largely beyond their control?
There are good reasons to know and track what those rates are in schools. But is it fair to include them as a metric to evaluate school performance?
What do you think?
There is much more information in the board meeting information here, tinyurl.com/Bendschoolsmetrics. You can tell school board members what you think at school-board@bend.k12.or.us.
