The average homeowner in Bend is going to be paying about $170 more a year over the next 30 years for the transportation bond voters approved in November. At least, that’s what voters were told.
And voters were told that it would start at about $30 a year, ramp up to about $250 a year and then come back down again.
So are those the rates we are going to get? And what bond projects get built first, improvements for traffic flow, for safety, for bikes, for pedestrians for what?
Those are the kinds of questions the city’s Transportation Bond Oversight Committee will be looking at next week. The committee was set up to give guidance to the Bend City Council about prioritizing spending and providing oversight for the public.
The staff recommendation for issuing the first set of bonds puts the cost to homeowners at $30 a year at the low end and $39 at the high end. That would mean about $20 million to $25 million in projects costs out of the $190 million bond to start.
So $30 a year to start or $39 a year to start — we can’t see that making much difference to most homeowners. What people will likely find more significant is what sort of projects are given priority for spending from the bond dollars.
A clear favorite seems to be the bike lane proposal from Ariel Mendez, a member of the Bend Park & Recreation District board, and Anthony Broadman, a Bend city councilor. The plan for the bond already included money for bike improvements. Arguably, Mendez and Broadman have effectively shifted the narrative toward more emphasis on protected bike routes.
The oversight committee even set up a subcommittee just to look at their plan.
And what is their plan? Their plan included a north/south protected bike route that largely follows 15th Street on the east side and an east/west route that winds from Shevlin Park to St. Charles. Bikes would not be in shared space with through traffic. Crossings would get more protection. Some of that would get done through GO bond projects but some would not.
Should that be a priority for Bend?
If you want to influence how the GO bond is spent, there is a comment form that can be found at tinyurl.com/Bendbond.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
A group that wants to improve the central business district proposes a $35 million walking bridge spanning Highway 97. Must of the cost can be picked up by already available funds and in-kind services, with about $20 million needed in federal funding. Thoughts? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.