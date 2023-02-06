More density in Bend may be more green. It’s also going to mean more density in the green space of the parks.
More people who want in the pool. More people who want on the trails. More people and more dogs vying for the nice spots in the parks.
The Bend Park & Recreation District has seen this coming. The district board is set to talk about it again on Feb. 7.
A district’s goal is level of service. It has used metrics to measure performance.
One metric is park acreage to people. The target is 7.85 acres per 1,000 people in the community and neighborhood parks. In 2022 the district was at 7.36 acres per 1,000. That’s a slight uptick after several years of decline.
In the regional parks — think places like Shevlin Park, the goal is 10 acres per 1,000 people. The district was at 10.85 in 2022. That number has been falling.
Another metric is total miles of trails. The district was at 0.92 per 1,000 people in 2022. The goal is 1 per 1,000.
Those metrics are not the only measures the district uses. It also looks at how accessible parks are to people in different parts of the city. It looks at people’s attitudes toward the district. But as much as Oregon’s land use laws have helped prevent sprawl, new rules will require cities like Bend to develop with more density than before. The district will feel the pressure.
With the nearness of the mountains, the river, the lakes, the forests and the badlands, a decline in park acreage or miles of trails in Bend is nowhere near as awful as it would be in a different place. But it takes effort and transportation to get out of the city. Getting there is not served well by transit. So if people feel like Bend has lost some of its feel, it’s no wonder.
There have been some disappointing trends in the parks. Park stewards say they are seeing “more aggressive behaviors and increased vandalism in our parks. Park Services is experiencing big increases in graffiti, unauthorized vehicle use and damage (people doing donuts on sports fields), destruction of park property and an assault on a patron.”
How should the district meet this challenge? Should it aim to maintain its level of service in park acreage and park trails? Should it temper those goals, discard those metrics and find new ones? Should it, say, rethink the system development fees it charges on new homes with a new outlook on what parks should deliver?
If you have thoughts, you can email the district board at board@bendparksandrec.org.
