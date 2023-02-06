Parks
Buy Now

A mountain bike rider cruises along a flat section of the Shevlin Loop Trail in 2017.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin file

More density in Bend may be more green. It’s also going to mean more density in the green space of the parks.

More people who want in the pool. More people who want on the trails. More people and more dogs vying for the nice spots in the parks.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.