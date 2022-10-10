Over the next 30 years the city of Bend may invest $195 million in Bend’s core area. How should it spend that money?
The core is basically the area on either side of the Bend Parkway, a few blocks east and west. It is longer than it is wide.
It’s where development seems likely to happen. It’s where Bend may be compelled by new state regulations on growth to grow. It’s where there’s a lot of potential for housing and business that may need some help to get going.
The Bend City Council will make the final call of how the money will be spent. But it’s going to act based on the recommendations of the Core Area Advisory Board. And that board may be making its recommendation by the end of this year.
The options basically are to provide grants or loans to help projects with financing. The money can also be used to buy land. The land could be developed by the city or transferred to a private developer.
For 2023-2028, there may be about $10 million to allocate. About $6 million of that may go toward a midtown crossing, perhaps a pedestrian/bicycle bridge over the parkway and railroad. For 2028-2033, there may be another chunk of between $12 million and $15 million.
So how would you spend that money if you were going to be investing it in that area? There are many questions to consider:
Should there be a limit on how much any one project can receive?
Should there be a required ratio on a private/public match? What should it be?
Should projects with housing get special consideration?
If the jobs produced by a development would pay more, is that development eligible for more money?
Urban renewal projects have a terrible history of displacing current residents and historically they have been minorities. How is Bend going to ensure that is avoided?
How will projects be scored and who will do the scoring?
Decisions will need to be made in public meetings. That’s a given. This is city government taking people’s taxes and essentially turning around and putting the money in private hands — ostensibly for community benefit. The public needs to be able to see not just the final decision but how the decisions were made.
The Core Area Advisory Board will likely begin formulating its recommendations on these matters this week. There is more information here, tinyurl.com/BendCAAB. If you would like to provide input, the board is allowing public comment. You can also email the Bend City Council at council@bendoregon.gov.
