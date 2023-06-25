Life can be easier if you wrap up the bitterest of facts in comforting phrasing. And when the Bend City Council was talking about parking last week, two phrases stood out.
If you already suffer from some parking paranoia, some of what follows might make you feel better. Some might make you feel worse.
Councilor Barb Campbell attempted last week to sum up how residential parking districts work, such as in the Old Bend Neighborhood near downtown.
It’s “improved parking availability for the residents of the district and reduces non-resident parking,” she said. “So it’s segregation. It’s a way to keep people out.”
There’s something to what Campbell said. Still, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler was quick to correct that with a “no.”
Tobias Marx, the parking services division manager, stressed he would not use such a “loaded” phrase as segregation. A focus of such a residential parking district can be to ensure people who live there have a place to park when they come home, he explained. In districts like downtown, the goal would be different — to have turnover in parking.
The next phrase that struck us is one Marx is fond of: “parking happiness.”
He is not trying to hide the bitterest facts about parking in comforting phrasing. He sincerely wants parking happiness as a goal as the city changes parking.
Bend is facing growing parking pressure — more dense development, state climate rules, elimination of parking minimums, growth and more.
Parking to get to businesses on Galveston Avenue has long been an issue. On Newport Avenue, some business owners would like to see parking regulations to encourage turnover. There are other hotspots around town.
Marx was before council Wednesday because he wants them to look ahead. He asked councilors for support to take a renewed look at city code and future-proof ways to manage parking.
In short, he wants the city to be more proactive with parking solutions.
We’d like to see that, too. The solutions do need to come with plenty of advance public notice, transparency about the city’s plans and neighborhood buy-in.
“Parking happiness means you left an area and you didn’t think about parking anymore,” Marx said. “It was a great experience. You found parking. Even if it cost money, or not. You didn’t leave disgruntled about parking. That’s what we really want for everybody.”
May you always find parking happiness as Bend changes its parking rules.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Crook County School Board could not fill a vacant position after newly elected member Cheyenne Edgerly and three applicants for the spot were granted a restraining order to temporarily halt the action Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.