The $190 million bond Bend voters passed in 2020 is going to add some tech to Bend traffic.

About $5 million is in play for smarter traffic systems. How should Bend divide that up?

Two projects recommended by city staff and consultants are along 27th Street from Butler Market to Bear Creek roads and along Neff Road from Purcell to 27th Street.

The 27th Street project would cost about $3 million. It would put in fiber optic cables and cameras. It would create a system that could improve detection of cars, people and bicyclists and better coordinate the signals to ensure safety and improved traffic flow.

The Neff Road project is similar and would cost about $700,000.

Another idea is to tweak some signals to give additional priority to transit. The goal is to allow buses to keep moving without getting slowed down by red lights.

One last idea being looked at is to try to create better notification of delays at railroad crossings in Bend. Systems could be put in place that send out messages to apps like Waze that a train is holding up traffic.

Bend’s Transportation Bond Oversight Committee is set to discuss these options next week. You can tell committee members what you think by emailing tboc@bendoregon.gov.

