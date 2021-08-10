Gov. Kate Brown said Tuesday afternoon she would announce a new indoor mask mandate for Oregon on Wednesday.
We don’t look forward to masking up again. But it’s needed with COVID-19 cases surging. The delta variant is proving to be much more infectious. And it’s spreading. St. Charles Health Systems said Tuesday it had gone from single -digit numbers in COVID-19 patients just 2½ weeks ago to about 40 this week.
How should the new mask mandate be enforced?
Earlier this week, Deschutes County Commissioner Tony DeBone said he was not supportive of the county implementing its own mask mandate. He was concerned how it would be enforced.
“Are we going to call 911 and dispatch someone?” DeBone told The Bulletin. “It’s not a road I’m willing to go down.”
We get that concern. But it’s not a road he needs to go down. You don’t create a mandate or a law knowing that everyone will obey it all the time. You do know, though, that people tend to follow mandates and laws. And we wouldn’t expect the sheriff or the police to chase down every call they get about a person not wearing a mask. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office didn’t do it before when there were mask mandates.
(We need to note here that the responses that follow from Deschutes County and the city of Bend police came before Gov. Brown made her announcement about a new mask mandate.)
“Our approach has been a focus on education and voluntary compliance,” Sheriff Shane Nelson told us in an email. “We have not, and do not plan on responding to calls regarding mask use as that is not an effective use of our limited resources. We do forward concerns to appropriate agencies if it involves (Oregon Liquor Control Commission) for restaurants, etc.”
In Bend the policy was similar, though perhaps enforced a bit more. The city set up a hotline number for people to report those going unmasked.
“The complaints would go to the hotline and the code enforcement officer would respond to the complaints,” Lt. Juli McConkey, Bend Police spokeswoman, told us in an email.
“We would try to educate the public about wearing masks. If there was a complaint where someone was asked to leave an establishment/business because they were not wearing a mask we would respond as a trespass issue. We would then trespass the person if the owner/manager/employee in charge requested them to be trespassed.”
Would we rather law enforcement, the OLCC and Bend’s code enforcement were doing other things than dealing with masks? Sure. But we are in the middle of a new wave of a global pandemic.
Not getting vaccinated and not masking up are like anti-stimulus for the economy and stimulus for the virus. It’s really up to you. We hope you roll up your sleeve and get the shot if you haven’t. And mask up, again, at least for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.