Many city of Bend employees, police and firefighters are set to get pay raises, if approved by the Bend City Council on Wednesday.
The city says the increases will mean the city will need to reduce its reserves to cover the expense. But the documents about the proposed contracts for Wednesday’s meeting do not clearly lay out the cost projections or detail what will happen to the reserves. That seems important information that should be disclosed to the public.
In the proposals, firefighters will get a cost of living increase of 5% and an increase in the salary schedule of 2.5% this year.
Police officers will get a cost of living increase of 5%, a 6% market adjustment and the addition of another step in their pay structure.
The City of Bend Employees Association which represents about 160 labor, technical and clerical employees at the city, according to a city website, also gets increases. There is a cost of living increase of 5% and an additional step of 5% is added to the salary schedule.
The contracts contain other provisions. Juneteenth is added as a city holiday and employees covered by these three contracts get life insurance coverage equal to 100% of their annual salary.
Do these changes in contracts sound reasonable to you? We do all know inflation is hitting everyone and housing prices in Bend can make it difficult to attract and retain employees.
