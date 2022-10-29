The city of Bend’s camping ordinance will touch thousands of lives — those going through homelessness and those fortunate not to be.
It’s going to be a bridge that may help more people get services to get off the street. And it may help more residents in Bend have better access to city property and feel safer.
It’s also going to be a moving wall. It’s going to force some people to move when they have little energy, resources and no other good place to go.
As of the last Bend City Council meeting about ordinance, councilors were deadlocked on one critical aspect: How long should a person be able to stay on city property before they might get notice they must move?
What is the right length of time? What would the city be able to enforce? What would people going through homelessness be able to easily understand and accomplish? What would other residents in Bend want?
Staff has brought forward the idea of 24 hours, based on some councilor feedback. But after 24 hours, the city’s legal team believes it will likely mean that the city would have to give a person 72-hours notice before the person would have to leave.
So that would be four days.
Three councilors — Mayor Gena Goodman Campbell, Barb Campbell and Mo Mitchell — want to give the homeless more time than the initial 24 hours. There isn’t enough shelter space in Bend. And for someone struggling to survive, it’s arguably more humane to give people more time to pack up all their things and figure out where to go next.
Three councilors — Megan Perkins, Melanie Kebler and Anthony Broadman — seemed at least satisfied 24 hours was long enough. The city plans to allow exceptions for people who do need more time. In any case, city code enforcement or police are not out to displace homeless people. They hope to connect people with services so they don’t need to be sleeping on the street.
