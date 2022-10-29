City of Bend clears homeless camps near Second Street
The city of Bend began to remove homeless camps on Second Street in Bend on Tuesday.  

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The city of Bend’s camping ordinance will touch thousands of lives — those going through homelessness and those fortunate not to be.

It’s going to be a bridge that may help more people get services to get off the street. And it may help more residents in Bend have better access to city property and feel safer.

