A city of Bend staff member said at a public meeting earlier this week that the city would not release the locations of two places where it had approved temporary transitional housing for the homeless.
We challenged that. And the city released the relevant documents.
This issue, though, gets complicated quickly.
The homeless have a right to safety and privacy, just as anyone else. Bend residents also have a right to know what their city is doing. Should Bend residents be able to know the addresses? Yes. But should the city make an effort to actively publicize the locations? Should the newspaper? Those aren’t questions with easy answers.
More snow is falling in Bend as we write this. It hasn’t been as bad as winter as some, but for the homeless, yes, it has been bad.
At least one homeless man, David Savory, died on the street in Bend. Homeless shelters were full. A good Samaritan tried to check him into a motel and offered to pay for it. Motels refused because he did not have identification.
It has been encouraging to see a powerful shift in the city’s commitment to do more to help the homeless. It has a new fee to raise money for such services. It is hoping to be able to purchase a hotel itself for temporary housing and to provide services there. And there is more.
One other thing the city is working on is a parking safe program. As we said, there are two locations approved in the city now. The new program would allow the city to continue to allow overnight camping and transitional overnight parking after the city’s COVID-19 emergency order expires. There are proposed restrictions, such as there must be access to bathrooms, hand-washing and trash disposal. There are other requirements such as supervision. The Bend City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposal at its meeting on March 3.
Should the city be required to notify people who live within a certain distance of such a location? Should the neighborhood association be notified? Should the city provide even more notice than that?
When we spoke Friday morning to a person who runs one of the locations currently approved by the city, she told us she houses people who are victims of domestic violence. We can’t imagine many people in Bend would want the city or the newspaper to broadcast such a location. Do you?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.