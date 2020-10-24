When a sign goes up in a neighborhood announcing a new development, some people get worried. Some just want to know what is going on. Others don’t care.
How much public notice for new development is the right amount of public notice?
At the Monday meeting of Bend’s planning commission, the issue will be debated.
Bend neighborhood associations have been leading the charge for changes, wanting more notice. They want:
- Extended deadlines for
- notification before neighborhood public meetings for some new
- developments, from 15 days to 21 days.
- Longer public comment periods for what are called Type II
- developments, from 14 days to 16 days.
- Broader notification areas for neighbors for what are called Type III developments, from 250 feet to 500 feet.
- To require that application signs for Type II and Type III developments be posted within 5 feet of the public right of way, making them easier to see.
There are more.
Some of the response from the development community has been negative. Steve Hultberg, a Bend land use attorney, wrote “the new standards are not necessary, overly burdensome and, in some cases, entirely unworkable.” To be clear, it appears he was commenting on a broader package of proposals some of which are not included in what the planning commission will be considering. For instance, one required signs be “legible” from the right of way.
Pahlisch Homes also pointed out that the new requirements take an already lengthy, heavily regulated process and make it even more difficult to build in the middle of a regional housing crisis. An excellent point.
If you have an opinion about these new proposed regulations, now is the time to comment. You can send an email to all the planning commissioners at cityplanningcommissionall@bendoregon.gov.
