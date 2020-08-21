Bend city councilors voted 5-2 Wednesday night to have the city’s legal team draft an ordinance to create a Human Rights and Equity Commission.
The commission could help the city achieve important goals, though some of the commission’s work may be carried out in secret.
The commission could generate more access and input to city government from people who have not had a voice. The plan also is to have the commission be a place where people can bring complaints of discrimination that does not involve the courts or the Bureau of Labor and Industries.
Ideally, the commission will enable the city to become a place where diversity, equity and inclusion is more actively pursued.
The commission’s power to take complaints got some questions Wednesday night. Will it conduct investigations?
Would it be able to set punishments or fines? Would people or organizations be legally bound to participate?
The answer to all those question is: We don’t know. The ordinance has not been drafted. Still, there are some indications from the presentation by the city’s consultant and city staff.
First, why would taking complaints be necessary? The argument is the commission would be less complicated and more empathetic than going through the court system or navigating the BOLI bureaucracy. That is almost certainly true.
The goal of the commission complaint process, as it was described, would not be to mete out punishment but to repair harm. It might involve listening and apologies. It might involve monetary payment. It would be voluntary because participation in the process would be voluntary. The commission could act as a mediator and also help navigate people to other assistance. Ian Leitheiser, a city attorney, said his concept is that the commission would have no formal power to sanction nor subpoena.
There also may be secrecy. One thing that was mentioned is that complaints submitted to the commission may be considered confidential.
That could protect the privacy of the parties involved and also help ensure that the commission is not used as a tool to harass people or organizations.
There is an exemption under Oregon’s public records law that could allow it.
That secrecy could excavate a hole in public accountability. It could mean discussions that the commission had about complaints would not be open to the public and would be behind closed doors. An important part of the work of the commission could be in secret. How would the public truly be able to judge if the commission is doing that part of its job right?
The public deserves an explanation from Bend city councilors exactly how much of the work of the commission will be in secret and why that is better for Bend than transparency.
You can tell councilors what you think by sending an email to council@bendoregon.gov. Or you can write a letter to the editor of up to 250 words and send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
