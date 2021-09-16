Electric vehicles make us less reliant on petroleum. They can be powered by cleaner, more planet-friendly energy. But they remain a sliver of the way we get around.
Gov. Kate Brown wanted Oregon to get to 50,000 electric vehicles by 2020. We still aren’t apparently there, according to the state’s website goelectric.oregon.gov. We were some 13,000 short at the end of April. That was the last time the numbers were updated.
Electric vehicles are still something new to most people. The upfront costs can be higher than gas-powered vehicles. And people still are likely worried about finding charging locations.
Bend may do something about charging locations. The city recently issued a request for some consultant help to develop an electric vehicle readiness plan for the city. The city wants to better understand what is available now, what the future need is and state and federal requirements.
Should Bend have charging location requirements for developers? Should charging stations be private, public or some kind of partnership? What are the pricing strategies? Are there limitations because of the city’s electrical infrastructure? And the city wants to ensure that any rollout of programs is done in an equitable way.
The city also asked in its solicitation for consultants for information about “Revenue generating opportunities for the City.” It could just be the city wants to understand how to recoup any investments it makes.
The city is right to find out what Bend needs. Electric vehicles are something to encourage, not discourage. But what form should that encouragement take?
