Thousands of voters in Central Oregon won’t get to vote in some of the key races that will determine which candidates will be on the ballot in November.
If you aren’t a member of the Republican or Democratic parties, you don’t get to vote in their primaries.
But there is something you people can do. Read on.
The largest group of voters in Central Oregon is not affiliated with any party. In fact , the largest group of voters in the state is not affiliated with any party.
More than Democrats. More than Republicans.
In Deschutes in March, 51,335 people registered as not affiliated as against 47,315 Democrats and 43,955 Republicans.
In Jefferson, there were 6,581 registered as not affiliated as against 5,516 Republicans and 3,383 Democrats.
In Crook County, registered Republicans do outnumber voters who are not affiliated voters. There were 8,739 Republicans, as against 6,602 not affiliated and 3,272 Democrats.
There is a way to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries if you are now not affiliated: Change your party affiliation temporarily. You have until April 26 to do that. You switch it, vote in the election and then can switch it back after the election. You’ll get to vote in the Democratic or Republican primaries.
Now some people may consider that kind of shifty. But it is legal. And if the parties are going to keep their primaries closed and disenfranchise thousands of Oregonians from important votes, it’s only right that Oregonians can switch.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Start every day with a Digital Subscription!
$3 per week
Unlimited digital access to all online content Digital e-edition to your inbox every morning
*Add Sunday print for FREE
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.