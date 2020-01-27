How many days a month should streets be blocked off for events in downtown Bend? Two days? Three weekends? No limits?
A city subcommittee is scheduled to discuss Tuesday the possibility of tightening restrictions on events. It’s a good starting point for a debate guaranteed to leave somebody — or maybe everybody — a bit unhappy.
Downtown festivals can be fun for participants and profitable for vendors. They also give the downtown another reason to be a destination. But downtown businesses aren’t always very happy about them. Some businesses say they don’t benefit and take a hit in the cash register from events. And street closures also do mean people have to drive around downtown.
The Downtown Bend Business Association and event organizers have met and tried to work out some issues. Lay It Out Events has said it will provide a downtown liasion to better address the needs of downtown businesses, do a deep clean after events and try to better integrate downtown businesses into the events with announcements, advertising, an app and more.
Those are great steps.
The downtown business association, though, wants more. City code limits downtown events to three per month that require a street closure in July and August. At other times of the year, the limit is two per month.
The proposed change is to limit events that require a street closure to a maximum of two days per month. That 48 hours would include event preparation — set up and take down. And the proposal says events could not be scheduled more than two consecutive days.
Does that proposal strike the right balance between downtown festivals and downtown businesses? We can’t imagine event runners will like it. If you have an opinion about it, the time to make yourself heard is now. Bend City Councilors can be reached through council@bendoregon.gov.
The proposed change is to limit events that require a street closure to a maximum of two days per month. That 48 hours would include event preparation — set up and take down. And the proposal says events could not be scheduled more than two consecutive days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.