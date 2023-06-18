central library

The proposed exterior design of the new central library.

 Deschutes Public Library system

Deschutes County’s new central library might have six charging spots for electric cars in a lot with more than 100 parking spots.

The new library will serve the public for decades. Is six enough?

gregb2781
You are assuming that a) the ban on gas cars will not be over ruled, b) that a majority of Oregonians will go electric, and worse c) that electric will not be overtaken by other technology. Most likely there will be no paper version of the Bulletin in 2035 and the monster library might be a dinasour.

