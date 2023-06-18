Deschutes County’s new central library might have six charging spots for electric cars in a lot with more than 100 parking spots.
The new library will serve the public for decades. Is six enough?
Consider this: Oregon has a new rule put in place that by 2035 “all new passenger cars, SUVs, and light-duty pickup trucks must either be battery electric or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.” Not every car in Bend will need a charge when they go to the library. Nevertheless, going electric seems to be our mandated future.
The decision to start with six charging stations was made in part, because it was the least amount necessary to earn the credits for the new library building to earn LEED certification.
LEED certification is a way to demonstrate that a building is environmentally responsible.
Charging stations cost money. Wiring more spots in the parking lot to be ready for more chargers in the future would cost money. And any change in plans would mean another look at the solar power, and battery needs required for the building to be net zero energy.
Of course, the library could always do more than six in the future, when the future becomes more clear.
Library board members are understandably proud of all the design elements in the building that help to make it green. They want to share that with the community. “I view this as kind of like a shining example of what is possible,” Board member Ann Malkin said of the building’s design.
She’s right. Shouldn’t the library do a bit more, though, to prepare for what seems like an electric vehicle future?
(1) comment
You are assuming that a) the ban on gas cars will not be over ruled, b) that a majority of Oregonians will go electric, and worse c) that electric will not be overtaken by other technology. Most likely there will be no paper version of the Bulletin in 2035 and the monster library might be a dinasour.
