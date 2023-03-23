Bend city officials are getting ready to kick off in April a look at what Bend’s economic development strategy should be.
They are going to get feedback from the business community on Bend’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats — what is called SWOT.
They are going to identify what the city can do in economic development.
Then the city will look to target businesses for assistance and recruitment in line with city goals.
Making a business decision to locate or expand is driven by many things over which the city has marginal sway. But there may be places the city can make a marginal difference.
The city isn’t going to do this all by itself. It’s leaning on the expertise of the business volunteers on Bend’s Economic Development Advisory Board, BEDAB. We’re certain Economic Development of Central Oregon will be involved as well as the Deschutes County Chamber of Commerce. The city plans to bring in state economists to help identify trends.
One obstacle the city faces is in state policy. Gov. Tina Kotek and bills in the Legislature are sending a clear message about stepping up housing production. But there is a conflicting impulse from the state in the new climate friendly rules that don’t want one more vehicle mile traveled. How is a city to add needed housing, develop businesses and zero out trips? That may not be an impossible path. It’s a tricky one.
And then there is the thorny issue that comes up any time government talks about incentives or targeting certain industries. Are any new policies going to be general enough so all businesses can benefit? Or does the city play favorites and those businesses win and others miss out?
The more happy, healthy and safe a city the more attractive it might be to businesses. As the city and the Bend Park & Recreation District found in recent local surveys, attitudes about Bend have slipped. People are happy here. It’s just that they didn’t report the same relative happiness as in past surveys.
How does city government fix that? Quality parks and trails sure help. Quality law enforcement. A quality transportation network. And a sustained commitment to get at the intractable problems of homelessness, the lack of affordable housing and the absence of childcare. As good as the efforts are in all those areas, there’s room for more.
The success of this city effort on economic development strategy will be in large part up to the quality of community and business input that goes in. So watch out for an announcement about the kickoff event from the city and get involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.