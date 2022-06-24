The bills a member of Congress introduces reveal only a sliver of what they do in Congress or who they are. But Rep. Cliff Bentz, a Republican, represents Central Oregon, eastern Oregon and Medford. How has he used bills?
He has introduced six since taking office in 2021.
The first was the SOS for Seedlings Act, H.R. 2562. The bill was aimed at getting the Forest Service to kick off a national effort to develop seedlings to help replant trees in forests devastated by wildfires in Oregon and elsewhere. Forest industry groups were supportive as was the national association of state foresters.
Next up was the Commonsense Coordination Act, H.R. 4623. The bill would have basically made it easier to do wildfire preparedness and more on federal land.
The United States Forest Service could use the same exemptions from the National Environmental Policy Act as other federal agencies when working on joint projects.
The third was H.R. 5705. This was a bill that made technical amendments to the U.S. Code. It passed the House easily. It was referred to a committee in the Senate.
Fourth was H.R. 5708. Bentz was seeking to codify the Trump administration’s definition of habitat under the Endangered Species Act. It was aimed at stopping the Biden administration from rolling back Trump’s changes.
Trump’s definition of habitat was narrow, applying basically to only where a species could live. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reversed the Trump definition this week.
The fifth bill was H.R. 6019, the Northern Spotted Owl Habitat Improvement Act of 2021. It was a response to a move by the Biden administration to undo a Trump policy on habitat for the Northern Spotted Owl.
Essentially, Trump’s policy had shrunk the land considered owl habitat and subjected it to additional protections. Biden basically reversed that.
Bentz’s bill would again shrink the designated owl habitat.
And the sixth bill, H.R. 7616, would put pressure on the National Personnel Records Center. It maintains the records that veterans need to prove military service. It had a backlog of some 600,000 requests, Bentz said in April. If the center did not resolve the backlog by Oct. 1, the bill would trim the center’s funding.
None of these bills made it through Congress as they were introduced to become law. Most of them didn’t get far at all.
Congress is controlled by Democrats, as is the White House. It would be unusual for a Republican to have a bill become law in that situation.
But a bill can also send a message about a different policy approach, as Bentz’s bills on the Endangered Species Act did. A bill can highlight an important problem.
It frankly seems an insult that veterans of this country would have faced such a backlog in getting records they need from the federal government.
Cutting the funding of the agency may not be the best solution. It would certainly get attention. And for that, we thank Bentz.
Bentz is your representative. You should tell him what you think of his bills.
You can find links to them all here tinyurl.com/Bentzbills. He can be reached here bentz.house.gov/contact.
