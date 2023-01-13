One of the clearest signals members of Congress send is how they vote. We are going to try to do a better job of tracking how Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and Reps. Lori Chavez-DeRemer and Cliff Bentz vote in Congress.
This week and last week there was lots of action in the House. The Senate was relatively quiet. “Is the Senate even in this week?” joked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. “What did they do this week?”
On all 15 ballots that it took to name Rep. McCarthy of California as House Speaker, Reps. Bentz and Chavez-DeRemer stuck with the majority of Republicans. They did not join with some of their Republican colleagues to try to block his nomination.
Both Bentz and Chavez-DeRemer also supported a bill aimed at repealing funding for the hiring of more IRS agents, which was part of President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Some saw the hiring as overreach by the government. House Resolution 23 passed 221 to 210 along party lines.
The House took action on an abortion-related measure, House Resolution 26. It passed mostly along party lines with both Chavez-DeRemer and Bentz voting in favor. The bill requires a health care practitioner to provide care to keep a child born alive following an abortion or attempted abortion.
We don’t know, of course, what will happen to either H.R. 23 or H.R. 26. Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate.
Tell the Bend City Council what you think. You can email councilors at council@bendoregon.gov. If it decides to get involved, we think it should reach out to TC Energy to allow the company to present its perspective.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.