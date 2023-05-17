The city of Bend isn’t going to solve the problems with housing costs with a new-fangled way of calculating its fees. It is trying to help.
The idea is to switch to something the Bend Park & Recreation District has already moved toward: Charge system development fees based on the square footage of a home. System development fees are charges on new homes that help pay for the growth in water, sewer, roads and parks to help support the new homes. The city does not set the fee for parks. The park district does.
Before we go any further, let’s be clear. No final decision has been made about the city’s plan. City staff and stakeholders have looked at options. By the time the city gets around to possibly implementing a new fee structure some time next year, the numbers below may all change.
One option is to break up the fee for single-family residential housing by square footage with six tiers. For instance:
Below 600 square feet, the total charge for water, sewer and transportation fees would be $12,369.
601 square feet to 1,200 square feet – $16,784
1,201 to 1,600 – $19,515
1,601 to 2,200 – $21,578
2,201 to 3,000 – $24,846
3,001 and up – $30,813
Most homes in Bend, about 34%, fall into the 1,601 to 2,200 category. Less than 1% are below 600 square feet. About 10% are above 3,000 square feet.
Skeptical that bigger homes generally require more water, sewer and road infrastructure than smaller homes? So are we.
Russ Grayson, the city’s chief operations officer, told us the final report about any changes would be transparent. It will show how the city arrived at the breakpoints. It will show the logic. It will show how the city derived the “numerator” — the calculation of growth needs for water, sewer and roads.
If the city had another good way to get growth to chip in for the costs of infrastructure, it would surely consider it. These fees are the tool it has. They do make housing more expensive. At least, the city is looking to make a change that may help at the margins.
