On this first day of the new year, we’d like to share hopes or predictions for the year ahead of a more wonky, policy-related type.

For the state, the big issue legislators will be debating over the next few months will be carbon regulation. It would sure be nice if the Legislature could agree on something without any walkouts. That means Democrats and Republicans will need to compromise. That’s a much more helpful approach than anybody making reservations for a hotel in Idaho.

The number of candidates running to replace retiring Republican Rep. Greg Walden has kept growing. Residents of the 2nd Congressional District deserve a campaign where the candidates highlight for voters where they stand on policy matters. It’s not about who can amass the biggest war chest and broadcast the most red, white and blue commercials.

Taxes are almost surely going to be on the ballot in Bend. The Bend City Council is going to consider in the next few weeks putting a transportation bond on the ballot in May. It is being designed to, at least, keep congestion from getting worse as Bend continues to grow and help keep routes safe for everyone — cars, bicyclists and pedestrians. Our hope is councilors can come up with a package of needed projects that voters will pass.

Bend city councilors gave the city a solid goal in 2019: Create 3,000 housing units by June 30, 2021. And the good news the city is on the right track. Since July, the city has had 354 units of residential housing, with another 1,300 under construction and about 550 in the permitting stage. Are all of those “affordable”? No. Does the city still have a long way to go before house or apartment hunting can feel futile? Yes. But progress is progress.

A school superintendent doesn’t single-handedly make or break how well students learn in school. But the way the superintendent runs day-to-day operations and planning for the future sets a powerful tone that can push a school district higher or lower. Bend-La Pine needs an excellent hire for a superintendent to replace Shay Mikalson. It’s the hire the school board has direct control over. It needs to get it right and the board knows that. It needs to be a process open to the public, as well.

Can 2020 be a year that there do not have to be boil water notices on the Warm Springs Reservation? It’s a defeat of tribal and federal leadership that the district’s water infrastructure has been able to get so bad. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden, both Democrats, have put forward a plan that would likely mean more money to help fix the problems at Warm Springs, as well as at other reservations. The needed improvements are not going to happen without federal help.

One of the most interesting votes county residents will have in 2020 is likely to be on marijuana. The vote would determine whether new businesses growing and processing recreational marijuana should be allowed in the future in the rural part of the county . Existing businesses would be able to continue. All voters in Deschutes County get to vote on this measure — so the passionate opposition from some to rural marijuana operations may well be overridden by voters in the county’s towns. We’ll see.