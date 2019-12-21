Outside of Prineville, there’s a home built right in the middle of federal land. It’s been there since 1995. How did that happen? We can’t say exactly.

But at least since 2008 the Bureau of Land Management has known the home was on BLM land, after confirming it with a survey. Then the wheels of the federal government began turning slowly — ever so slowly — to bring the issue to a resolution.

It was not until 2017 when things clearly started to happen. The BLM may sell up to 17.5 acres of the land where the home and other structures are, remove the structures, issue a 30-year nonrenewable lease for the land or do nothing.

Late last month, a notice was published in the federal register to enable the BLM to take action. The BLM is accepting comments through Dec. 26.

Charles McGrath and Jennipher Grudzien bought 5,000 acres in the area for $2.5 million in 2008. The purchase by the two co-founders of Bend’s Grace Bio-Labs Inc., included the home and surrounding property.

Let’s set aside for the moment what they knew, didn’t know or should have known about the home being on BLM land. Imagine if it had been you and you were waiting on the federal government to resolve the issue — one way or another — since 2008. Is the delay any way for the federal government to treat a citizen? Is the slow process any way to properly manage public land?

Anyway, if you have thoughts about what the BLM should do with this property or the process, let the BLM know by Dec. 26. You can send email to BLM_OR_PR_Mail@blm.gov.