When housing costs are exploding and land is scarce, when businesses struggle to attract employees because they can’t find reasonably priced housing, what to do?
More density, we are told. Build up, we are told. Don’t let land go to waste, we are told.
That’s what we have been told in Bend and across the state. But there is at least one in place in Bend where the city is sending a different message.
On Tuesday the Bend Landmarks Commission will be taking up the question of construction of a new triplex in Bend’s historic district. The short summary: The historic district gets a bit of a pass on density.
The proposal is for a 2,932-square-foot triplex to be built on a lot at the corner of NW Harriman Street and NW Delaware Avenue near downtown. There’s already a house on the property. That house will remain. The triplex’s location in Bend’s historic district means the Bend Landmarks Commission has some say in what can and can’t be done.
Already the project has received public comment, about equal parts criticism and praise. The critics tick off concerns about parking, aesthetics, rentals, the building’s size and structure. The praisers laud the project’s design. They also point out the triplex creates a kind of housing Bend needs more of: “missing middle.” That’s housing that may look like a detached, single-family home but has several housing units.
Bend’s historic code does not have a say in how much parking there needs to be. It doesn’t regulate the number of units on a property. The Bend historic code also doesn’t regulate homeownership, rental status or if a property could have short-term rentals.
The historic code does, though, enable the landmarks commission to weigh in on aesthetics and what is called massing and siting, how a building fits on a property and compatibility with the neighborhood. City staff says the building looks good, but it’s too tall and too close to the property line.
The triplex’s design is within code for its zone, residential medium density. It has sufficient setbacks. It’s under the maximum permitted height limit of 40 feet. Despite that, city staff said the triplex should be moved back beyond the 10-foot front yard city requirement to be at least 16 feet back from NW Delaware. That’s to be more compatible with the surrounding neighborhood. It should also be dropped from 26.75 feet to 24.5 feet, also to be more compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.
We found it curious city staff even took on some of the triplex’s proposed solar panels. They suggested the panels could be moved from south-facing to north-facing to be less noticeable. In general, south-facing is best for solar energy. Aesthetics or maximized green energy?
We don’t know what’s going to happen when the landmarks commission meets on Tuesday to discuss the staff recommendation for the triplex.
But all that talk of density and building up may apply to you and your neighborhood. In Bend’s historic district, it’s a different story.
Is that the right thing to do to preserve the historic district? Or is it just another boon for people who can afford property there and a strike against needed housing?
