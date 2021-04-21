Deschutes County has a COVID vaccination rate of about 43%, as we write this. Jefferson County is at 34% and Crook County is at 30%.
Not enough to make you stand up and cheer, yet. It is progress — a stab in the arm to hurt the pandemic where it hunts.
The bad news is we seem to be in a trend of growing cases. Mask, gathering and spacing discipline may have slipped. It wouldn’t be so frustrating except it is life and death.
We got an email Wednesday from Rep. Cliff Bentz, the Republican representing this district. He and the people he was meeting with in close proximity were unmasked in some of the photos.
OK, nobody’s been perfect. Well, maybe some of you have been. Bentz certainly believes in the importance of wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19. His staff told us that in almost those exact same words. They added in their email: “Each of the engagements pictured involved a consideration of many factors, including at least the applicable government guidelines, setting, proximity & duration of the proximity, preferences of the group, and vaccination status of those involved.”
That’s fair. But the message from health officials and recent uptick in cases tell us: Keep wearing your mask and keep your distance.
