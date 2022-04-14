UKRAINE

People displaced by fighting wait to board a train from Odessa, Ukraine, to Poland on April 9. 

 Photo for The Washington Post by Nicole Tung

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed how some people feel about Russia. It changed the world economy. It changed the ability of some to find Ukraine on a map.

We aren’t going to dictate to you how you should feel about the war or how much attention you should pay to it. We do hope you continue to think about what it is doing to the people of Ukraine.

They are being killed, bombed, shot. Millions have been forced to flee. Homes and businesses are being destroyed. That’s the story now. Every day. And it can be only natural that hearing the same story every day it goes on a kind of mute.

Take the time to tell your member of Congress what you think the United States should do, usa.gov/elected-officials. Take the time to look at how you can donate to help the Ukrainian people. The Washington Post has updated its list of ways to do so. You can find that here tinyurl.com/HelppeopleofUkraine.

