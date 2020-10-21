When wildfires burn down homes, it isn't always because a wall of flame marches across a community. Embers driven by wind can land and kindle fires on roofs, on nearby trees or wood piles. For a fire, that's all just possible fuel.
Thousands of homes were destroyed this year by wildfire in Oregon. More than 30 people were killed in Oregon and California. What can be done to reduce the risk?
Deschutes County government is taking needed action. Before the pandemic hit, the county was looking at adopting stricter regulations for new home construction. It would be for homes outside the county's cities in unincorporated areas. The proposal would require they would be built to be more fire resistant. There could also be regulations requiring efforts be made around a home to reduce things that burn easily, creating defensible space.
Now the county is about to launch an effort to find out if county residents would support such changes. Peter Gutowsky, a planning manager for the county, told us the county is going to have a website where people can learn more and the county will also hold meetings to gather feedback. County staff will summarize the public response and present it to county commissioners to decide what to do.
Requiring new homes to be built to be more fire resistant is optional under state building codes. It's called R327. It includes using materials that are more fire resistant for roofs, siding and so on. Roof vents have been designed to resist embers and flames getting into an attic. Many new homes in the county are already built with fire resistant materials. It just makes sense because of where we live.
It costs more, though. Gutowsky said it might add an additional $5,000 to $6,000 to a 2,400-square-foot home, according to information the county has from the state. A county committee looking at the possible regulations found they might increase costs for a home from $0 to $15,000.
Regulations for defensible space around a home are much less clear cut. There's a lot of variability in landscaping, so it's hard to write requirements. But it is common sense that a good way to reduce risk to your home is to look at your yard as a fire would and think about ways to stifle it.
New regulations are not the only thing the county has done. It has already banned untreated wood roofs. It supports wildfire education efforts and has events where people can dispose of yard debris for free or at a discount. It works with other agencies to do thinning work and neighborhood clean ups.
We also asked the city of Bend if it was considering adopting any similar regulations. We were told it would likely follow the lead of the county. That means what the county decides is all the more important.
If you have an opinion, you can send it to the county at Peter.Gutowsky@deschutes.org or you can write us a letter to the editor and send it to letters@bendbulletin.com.
