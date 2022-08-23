Think about honoring Becky Johnson. She is interim president of Oregon State University. But before that she perhaps did her most important work leading here at OSU-Cascades.
Many, many people deserve credit for making OSU-Cascades what it is today. Johnson was, though, at the helm starting in 2009 as vice president of OSU-Cascades. During her time, the campus went from being a transfer program to a stand-alone, four-year university campus.
Johnson helped transform the campus. You can help continue her legacy by helping transform the lives of students.
Oregon State University has set up the Becky Johnson and Lori Elkins Endowed Scholarship Fund in honor of Johnson and her wife. It will support students with financial need. Donors have already driven the fund up to more than $450,000.
Let’s help more students and honor Johnson. Consider making a contribution. And if you can’t stomach giving to OSU there are great opportunities to give to Central Oregon Community College, the University of Oregon and many more. Help students reach their dreams and create a better future.
The Arnold Irrigation District is planning on installing an underground pipe to prevent water loss from permeable canals it now operates. Some adjacent landowners would rather see the ditch lined to keep the amenity of a flowing canal in their backyard. What do you think? Email us at letters@bendbulletin.com
