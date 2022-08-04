The Oregon School Activities Association sanctioned two schools for racist taunts in the past school year.
Molalla High School was put on probation through March of next year, according to reporting by The Oregonian. Sandy High School was sanctioned after students in the Sandy section made racist taunts during a basketball game. The game was ended early.
This school year officials, coaches and others must complete training in how to deal with such events. We don’t expect the training to stop it. The training should help.
The policy is about more than racial taunts. It covers all sorts of discriminatory chants, cheers or comments from anyone at an event. It includes calling out players by name or number and harassing them or even more general comments about participants in the event or anyone in attendance.
The punishments are serious, as they should be. It can be ejection from the event, bans from future events temporarily or permanently and incidents may be referred to law enforcement.
Speaking up about an incident as a student, athlete, coach or spectator can be difficult. The OSAA recommends phrases such as: “Have you considered the impact of your words?” or “I feel obligated to tell you your comment was not O.K.” That may work in some incidents. It’s not going to work in others. Probably best to enlist school staff for help before trying to handle it on your own. But it’s not enough if we all just sit silently and wait for somebody else to take action. Officials or coaches can end the game. It could help to point that out.
You can watch the OSAA training video yourself. It’s a little aggravating, because you can’t speed it up. But it’s designed that way so it sinks in.
