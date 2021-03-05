The pandemic spread devastation through Oregon’s small businesses. Katy Brooks, CEO of the Bend Chamber, told The Bulletin’s editorial board about heart-wrenching appeals from business owners in the early days of the pandemic.
More small businesses may close even as vaccines seem now closer to putting an end to COVID-19’s reign.
If there’s a small business you like in Central Oregon, it could use your business. Large businesses are more likely to have had a cushion. They may have access to lines of credit that small ones don’t. About to go shopping? Go small if you can.
How bad was it for Oregon businesses? It may take years to do a proper accounting. Oregon state economist Josh Lehner recently wrote about some initial data. It was not meant to be conclusive. He said some “seemingly credible third party data sources that track firms using a particular software or the like, indicate that an apocalyptic 30% of businesses in Oregon have closed. Those same sources indicate an unfathomable 50% of leisure and hospitality firms have closed.”
That data may give a distorted picture. He wrote that the contrary evidence includes:
- There was a slight uptick in active business licenses of 1.7% from January 2020 to January 2021.
- The Paycheck Protection Program was not perfect. It did help keep businesses up. Oregon firms got about $7 billion. Without it, business income in the state for those who were able to take advantage of it would have dropped about 20%.
- The pandemic seemed almost like it put a bull’s eye on bars and restaurants. Liquor licenses dropped by about 5% year over year. He said it does seem like the number of bars and restaurants that had to permanently close was closer to 5% than 50%.
- Lehner also pointed out that there has been an increase in new startups and there is not evidence that the total number of businesses is diving down.
This information does not mean that the pandemic did not claim victims. Businesses did fail. Employees lost jobs. Schools shut down in-person learning. Stress levels went up and interpersonal relationships were cleaved.
Maybe, the thing to remember is that the choices you make in where you spend your money over the next several months could make the difference in how well some local small businesses will be able to recover or even survive.
